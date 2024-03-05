Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiya Hosts 10Th Int'l Conference Of Mamluk Studies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- The 10th conference of Mamluk studies kicked off on Tuesday at Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiya with the participation of Kuwaiti and international archeological scholars and researchers specialized in the history of the Mamluk state.

The conference is conducted by the Middle East Documentation Center at the University of Chicago and under the patronage of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL).

In his speech in the conference, NCCAL Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said that translating and interpreting archeology could reveal more facts about that historical era than any individual effort.

Dr. Al-Jassar added that the importance of archeology reflects the culture and civilization of a certain society, such as the buildings that society builds, we can study them, investigate and predict their way of living, patterns, and how they deal with their surroundings in the world.

He noted that this conference is an opportunity to exchange expertise, experience and researches, and to discuss the outcomes of those investigations of different archeological locations and shed the light on that important period of time in human history especially in the Middle East.

The conference over the course of two days will focus on the relationship between historical narratives and archaeological findings of the Mamluk period through more than 35 researches presented by scholars and academics from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United States and Russia. In addition to research centers and universities from France, Germany, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Poland, Turkiye, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Japan. (end)

