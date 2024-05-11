New Ambulatory Dialysis Unit Officially Opens At Muaither Health Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A new eight-bed ambulatory dialysis unit was opened at Muaither Health Center as part of a joint initiative between Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) to bring life-changing services closer to patients.

The Muaither unit was officially opened by Ali Al Janahi, Acting Assistant Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation; Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Medical Officer of HMC; Dr. Mariam Alabdulmalik, Managing Director of Primary Health Care Corporation, along with other dignitaries on May 9, 2024.

Dialysis is a life-saving procedure for patients whose kidneys are not working properly, in which excess water and waste products are removed from the body. In hemodialysis, blood is drawn out through a tube in the patient's arm into a special machine which filters the blood and pumps it back into the body.

Dr. Hassan Al Malki, Head of Nephrology at HMC said kidney disease can affect people of any age, gender and race and it is estimated that one in 10 people in Qatar have some kind of kidney impairment.

“The new ambulatory dialysis unit is a unique collaboration between HMC and PHCC to offer patients more convenient access to dialysis services at Primary Healthcare Centers,” Dr. Al Malki said.“The Muaither dialysis facility can accommodate eight outpatients at a time with morning and evening shifts, three days a week. This will have a significant positive impact for our patients.”

The Muaither facility is one of four dialysis units established for kidney patients. The PHCC Al Wakra collaboration began in 2001 with 10 stations, with gradual extensions the facility offers 23 stations. A second location at PHCC Al Shehaniya was initiated in 2009 and today houses 12 stations. Meanwhile a dialysis unit at the Al Shamal PHCC has 10 stations for patients.

Dr. Samya Ahmad Al Abdulla , Executive Director of Operations at PHCC said the Ambulatory Dialysis Unit has been made possible through a collaborative effort involving public donors, PHCC and HMC.

“The unit will play a crucial role in improving access to dialysis services, enabling patients to receive this regular treatment closer to their homes, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of care for our patients,” Dr. Al Abdulla said.“The facility location, along with others at Al Wakra, Al Shehaniya and Al Shamal allow easier access to dialysis services for increasing number of patients on the outskirts of Doha.”