Tamil Nadu's Southern, Western Districts To Receive Heavy Rain Till May 14

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 11( IANS) Tamil Nadu's southern and western districts will receive heavy rain till May 14, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Saturday.

The weather department in a statement has also warned of thunderstorms in the next two days in some areas of the state.

The RMC said that heavy rains are expected in Dindigul, Theni, Virudhanagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari till May 14.

The western districts of Coimbatore and Nilgiris will also record heavy rain, it said.

It forecast heavy rain in Madurai on May 12 and in Erode on May 13.

The RMC said that Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu received the highest rainfall at 10cm in the last 24 hours, followed by Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district at 8 cm.

Samayapuram in Tiruchi district recorded 7cm rainfall while Usilampatti in Madurai district and Musiri in Tiruchi recorded 6 cm rainfall each in the last 24 hours.