(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine prevented terrorist attacks planned by the Russian GRU for May 9 in Kyiv.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko.

“The SBU was proactive, the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained red-handed. We have also collected evidence that unequivocally confirms the Russian connection,” Dekhtiarenko said.



The SBU promised to provide details of the special operation later.

behind drone attack on Bashkortostan refinery - sourc

As Ukrinform reported, on May 7, counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine foiled the plans of the Russian FSB to eliminate President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and other representatives of the country's top military and political leadership.