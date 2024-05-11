Madhuri's Hubby Surprises Her With Handwritten Letter, Visits 'Dance Deewane' Set With Dog

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene paid a special visit with their dog Carmelo on the sets of the reality show 'Dance Deewane', surprising his better half with a handwritten letter to wish her a 'happy birthday'.

Madhuri will be celebrating her 57th birthday on May 15, and the makers of the show dedicated the weekend episode to the 'Dhak Dhak' girl of Bollywood, paying tribute to her.

To make the night special, Dr Nene and Madhuri enthralled the audience with a charming dance performance to the song 'Tum Se Milke'.

The episode commenced with all contestants orchestrating a grand entrance for Madhuri, giving roses to her and dancing to the tune of 'Bholi Si Surat'.

Actress Ankita Lokhande delivered a heartfelt tribute, and shook a leg together with Madhuri to the song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai' from the 1990 film 'Sailaab'.

Madhuri was also left emotional after watching a video message from her elder sister and her children.

The episode also welcomed celeb guests from the upcoming show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi presented Madhuri her favorite dishes -- pooran poli, besan vadi, and misal pav.

The 'Dance Deewane' family also organised a special cake-cutting ceremony for Madhuri.

It airs on Colors.