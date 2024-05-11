GCC Undersecretaries Review Unified Projects For Youth Work

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 40th meeting of Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Youth and Sports in the GCC countries was held in the Doha yesterday, May 10, 2024.

The meeting was chaired by Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth H E Abdul Rahman bin Muslim Al-Dosari.

Their Excellencies Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Youth and Sports in the GCC countries, and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs of the General Secretariat of GCC H E Khalid bin Ali bin Salem Al-Sunaidi, participated in the meeting.

Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Youth and Sports in the GCC countries during the meeting in Doha yesterday.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest in the field of youth in the GCC countries were discussed, foremost of which is the forming of the technical committees affiliated with the Committee of Ministers of Youth and Sports in the GCC countries to comply with what was stated in the decision of the honorable Ministerial Council in its 150th session.

The representatives also discussed the future work plan of the GCC Ministers of Youth and Sports Committee for 2024-2030.

The meeting reviewed the General Secretariat's proposal to create unified Gulf projects in the field of youth work, and to assign the Planning, Coordination and Follow-up Committee of the Strategic Plan to the Committee of Ministers of Youth and Sports in the GCC countries to prepare the“Gulf Youth Development Index” and develop appropriate implementation plans for it in line with the developments of the current and future stage, and in line the visions of the GCC countries in the youth field.

During the meeting, the vision for organizing a joint Gulf program in the field of humanitarian volunteer work for 2024 was reviewed as well as the general framework for the Third Gulf Youth Forum, which is scheduled to be held in 2024 and the general framework for the Gulf Youth Day for the year 2024, scheduled to be organized on June 6 every year.

Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs of the General Secretariat of GCC H E Khalid bin Ali bin Salem Al-Sunaidi

The meeting discussed the importance of strengthening international strategic partnerships and dialogues with countries and regional and international organizations in the youth field, and benefiting from the distinguished experiences and capabilities available to these countries in the field of youth in a way that serves the youth of the GCC countries, so that they acquire the experiences and skills necessary to achieve their hopes and aspirations.

The meeting also approved the recommendations made by the joint work teams in the youth field among GCC countries, Jordan and the Morocco through the meetings held during 2023, the recommendations and results of the work of the technical committees in the youth field, and the joint programs, activities and events that will be organised by the Ministries of Youth and Sports.

The recommendations which are made during this meeting will be presented to the 37th meeting of the Committee of Their Highnesses, Excellencies Ministers of Youth and Sports of GCC countries, which is scheduled to be held today.