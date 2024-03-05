US Backs Jordan's Cybersecurity Program, Collaboration Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 5 (Petra) - US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger expressed strong backing of Jordan's cybersecurity skills enhancement program.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) Tuesday, Neuberger underscored the significance of her visit to Jordan, which falls within the framework of the Jordan-US Cyber and Digital Dialogue. The primary focus of discussions included deepening collaboration in the field of cybersecurity.Highlighting the longstanding strategic partnership between Jordan and the US spanning 75 years, Neuberger emphasized the pivotal role of cybersecurity as an essential pillar of this relationship, particularly in the face of potential electronic threats to government systems and infrastructure.Neuberger further emphasized the importance of information sharing on threats and exploring avenues for cooperation to bolster cybersecurity measures between the two nations.Additionally, theoretical training will be proposed for relevant authorities to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure against cyberattacks.Moreover, Neuberger unveiled plans to introduce several compelling initiatives aimed at nurturing the cybersecurity skills of Jordanian youth and investing in their potential.Responding to inquiries about the United States' contributions in this field, Neuberger affirmed US commitment to providing expertise in securing government and military systems from attacks, with a focus on preventing data breaches and system disruptions.Additionally, the United States aims to support skills development and offer university courses in cybersecurity.Neuberger emphasized the vital role of AI in fortifying cybersecurity, highlighting its capabilities in identifying vulnerabilities in code that malicious actors can exploit. By harnessing AI for defense purposes, the objective is to stay ahead of potential attacks.Furthermore, she announced plans to provide scholarships in cybersecurity, computer science, cryptography, and related fields to Jordanians.Recognizing Jordan's advancements in software and technology, Neuberger commended the kingdom for its talented youth who possess multilingual abilities.Regarding efforts to enhance international cooperation in cybersecurity, Neuberger emphasized the need for global partnerships, as cyber threats transcend national borders.She highlighted Jordan's participation in a significant initiative established by the White House two years ago, aimed at enhancing cooperation in the realm of cybersecurity.This initiative encompasses approximately 56 countries within Interpol, with active participation from several Middle Eastern nations.Its primary objectives are to provide training and support in areas such as tracking cryptocurrencies that may be exploited for financing cyber attackers.Additionally, the initiative facilitates mutual assistance among participating countries, allowing any nation facing an attack to request aid from others. The collaborative effort fosters knowledge sharing between attackers and defenders, enabling advancements in defensive strategies and techniques.