Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain From Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: A chance of light to moderate rain is forecasted for Qatar starting on Thursday, March 7, until the weekend.
This is according to the latest weather update by Qatar Meteorology Department.
During this period, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, and thundery at some places at times.
The Department also called on citizens and residents to follow safety guidance during thunderstorms.
