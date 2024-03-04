Principal® Named One Of The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies By Ethisphere

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Principal Financial Group News Room

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 4, 2024 /3BL/ - Principal Financial Group® has been once again named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. The company's inclusion in the 2024 list makes the 13th time Principal® has been recognized for its ethical leadership and business practices since the Ethisphere list launched in 2006.

“Ethics and integrity are central to who we are and who we have been for the past 145 years,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer at Principal.“Today, more than 62 million customers entrust us with their financial security and our nearly 20,000 employees around the world honor that trust each day by diligently doing the right things in the right way. Being one of Ethisphere's 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies is especially meaningful because it acknowledges our commitment to ethical business practices and programs that enable us to deliver a positive impact on our employees, customers, and communities around the world.”

This year,136 honorees were recognized from across 20 countries and 44 industries. The listed 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® Honorees outperformed a comparable index of global companies by 12.3 percentage points from January 2019 to January 2024 according to Ethisphere's Ethics Index metrics.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with nearly 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping approximately 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a“Best Places to Work in Money Management2.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal .

1 As of December 31, 2023

2 Pensions & Investments, 2022

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companiesbuild strongcultures of ethicsand integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognitionprogram, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA}, and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical businesspractices of 3+ million employees around the world;and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit .

