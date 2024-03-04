Angel One joins hands with seasoned team of Wealth Managers to lead its Tech-Led Omnichannel Wealth Management Business

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, 1st March 2024: A group of seasoned wealth managers, collaborate with Angel One, one of India’s leading fintech players, as Co-Founders to lead its private wealth management foray. Srikanth Subramanian joins as Co-Founder & CEO of Angel One Wealth Limited; he comes with more than twenty years of experience in investment and wealth management business. He joins from Kotak Cherry, the digital wealth management arm run by Kotak Mahindra Bank. Other Co-Founders include Shobhit Mathur and Dharmendra Jain. Shobhit will lead the Wealth-Tech and Customer Excellence teams and Dharmendra will bring his strategic expertise in investment solutions and products. The new business leaders will collaborate with Angel One in tapping opportunities in the wealth management space, catering to the growing needs of emerging HNIs and Ultra HNIs.



Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Limited, said, “The wealth management business has witnessed significant growth over the last decade with rising affluents in our country. We believe this space is ripe for a digital disruption. With the addition of such accomplished leaders to our team, we aim to not only accelerate this growth but also enhance our presence in the full-stack financial services space. The expertise of Srikanth and his team aligns seamlessly with this vision of ours. As we navigate the dynamic financial landscape, their strategic contributions will be pivotal in propelling Angel One to new heights.”



Mr. Srikanth Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO, Angel One Wealth Limited said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Angel One Group and build a tech-led omnichannel wealth management business. The innovative digital approach and established market position perfectly complements our goal of providing comprehensive financial solutions that cater to the evolving landscape of India. We are primed to democratize access to wealth management."



Angel One Wealth Limited has an experienced founding team comprising seasoned wealth managers and domain experts in technology, advisory and client engagement. Leveraging our expertise in technology, our platform aims to enhance decision-making on investments. With each of the co-founders having a domain expertise of about two decades and a strong foundation in technology, having built a platform catering to millions of users, the company aims to grow in the WealthTech space.







