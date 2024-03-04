Boursa Kuwait continues efforts for women’s economic empowerment and promoting the inclusion of women in leadership positions

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 4 March 2024: Boursa Kuwait hosted a fireside chat on women’s economic empowerment by Ms. Hewdige Nuyens, the Managing Director of the International Banking Federation and the Chair of the European Women on Boards, a non-profit organization that supports women's empowerment and gender diversity in corporate boards. Her Excellency Ms. Anne Koistinen, the Ambassador of the European Union, also participated, giving a keynote speech to the crowd which included employees from Boursa Kuwait and Kuwait Clearing Company, as well as representatives from several listed companies.

Held as part of the European Union and Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to economically empowering women, the event was part of a series of engagements to exchange best practices on increasing women’s participation in senior leadership roles, including C-Suite and Board levels. In addition to the chat, the EU Delegation also organized public and private talks with like-minded Kuwaiti organizations and private sector companies on issues related to gender diversity and inclusion as well as environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESGs).

During the chat, Ms. Nuyens drew on her extensive experience in mentoring numerous women throughout her remarkable thirty-year career. She also shared insights gained from her extensive advocacy for gender diversity, highlighted by her role as a Member of the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council.

A recipient of the 'Businesswomen of the Year’ award in 1999, Ms. Nuyens also shared her experiences from her role as the Chair of European Women on Boards - where she actively works towards promoting gender diversity in C-Suite and Board positions throughout Europe – as well as her esteemed positions as the elected Chairwoman of BNP Paribas' Women network.

H.E. Ms. Anne Koistinen, the Ambassador of the European Union to the State of Kuwait, hailed Boursa Kuwait for their contribution in organizing the event, saying: “In our collaborative efforts with Kuwait, we recognize the importance of empowering women and embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across all sectors. These values are central to our shared vision for a prosperous future and pivotal in driving sustainable development and innovation. By working together, we aim to unlock the full potential of every individual, regardless of gender, to contribute to the growth and resilience of our societies.”

She added, “The European Union remains committed to supporting Kuwait in these endeavors, building on our strong partnership to foster environments where diversity is celebrated, and every voice is heard. I want to thank Boursa Kuwait for hosting this event and I hope to see more private sector entities follow the stock exchange’s lead to make a positive impact in the community.”

Emphasizing the need for organizations to embrace diversity and inclusion, Ms. Hedwige Nuyens, Chair of the European Women on Boards and Managing Director of the International Banking Federation, said: “Empowering women and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just moral imperatives but are critical for the growth and innovation of our societies. Through collaboration, mentorship, and targeted initiatives, we aim to break the glass ceiling and ensure that women have equal opportunities to access senior decision-making roles. By doing so, we not only champion women’s empowerment but also enrich our communities with diverse perspectives and leadership styles that are essential for addressing the complex challenges of today's world."

“As proud supporters of the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles, Boursa Kuwait has long been an unwavering advocate for women’s empowerment and gender equality since its inception. Over the past few years, the company has championed women in their pursuit of leadership roles, a dedication that not only helps enrich society with diverse perspectives but also drives economic growth and development,” said Boursa Kuwait’s Head of Markets Noura Al-Abdulkareem.

She added, “I would like to thank Her Excellency Ms. Anne Koistinen and Ms. Hedwige Nuyens for their invaluable contributions to the success of this enlightening event and look forward to further collaborations in the future as we continue to champion initiatives that align with our commitment to foster a long-lasting positive change.”

The fireside chat was organized as part of Boursa Kuwait’s activities related to women’s empowerment and in commemoration of International Women’s Day. Held this year under the theme of “Invest in women. Accelerate progress”, the event aims to inspire market participants to invest in women, transforming challenges into opportunities and shaping a better future for society. The exchange is poised to join over 100 exchanges in the UN Women and World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) initiative to ring the bell for women’s empowerment for the seventh consecutive year, raising awareness of this important issue and promoting inclusion and diversity among listed companies and private sector entities.

Boursa Kuwait’s efforts in championing women's empowerment and integrating DEI policies into its operations and broader community reflect a strategic and ethical commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable business environment. These initiatives are crucial for driving social change, enhancing corporate governance, and achieving sustainable economic growth by leveraging the full potential of a diverse workforce. Through these actions, Boursa Kuwait not only sets a benchmark for other companies but also aligns itself with global best practices in corporate responsibility.





