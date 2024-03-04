America pressures G7 associates on tapping frozen Russian assets

(MENAFN) In an escalating diplomatic and financial standoff, the United States, along with its allies, is intensifying efforts to establish a "firm" legal basis for the proposed confiscation of Russia's assets held abroad. United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen disclosed this strategy to Reuters on Thursday, emphasizing the necessity for an airtight legal rationale. Despite facing skepticism from some European Union (EU) members about the feasibility of asset seizure, Yellen is exploring alternative approaches, including leveraging the USD300 billion belonging to the Russian central bank as collateral for loans. She also introduced a novel proposal involving a syndicated loan, which she described as an "interesting option."



The push for asset confiscation comes on the heels of a Group of Twenty (G20) finance ministers meeting in Brazil, during which Yellen attempted to secure a deal to aid Ukraine using Russian funds but faced challenges in reaching a consensus. While the United States and the United Kingdom have advocated for outright seizure, the European Union has expressed concerns about the legal and financial repercussions of such a drastic measure.



During the Sao Paulo meeting, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire publicly challenged Yellen's assertion that tapping into Russian funds would be legally justifiable, highlighting a growing division among G7 countries. Le Maire argued that the West lacks the "legal basis to seize the Russian assets now" and proposed a more measured approach, focusing on the European Union's initiative to seize the interest earned from the assets held at the clearinghouse Euroclear.



The evolving rift within the G7 reflects the complex nature of the proposed actions, raising questions about the feasibility, legality, and potential repercussions of seizing Russian assets.



The global community is closely monitoring these developments, with the outcome set to have significant implications for international relations and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.







