Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Nat'l Operetta

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended the national operetta (Story of a Homeland) at the Bayan Palace stage on Monday.

The operetta was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Head of the Court of Cassation, Judge Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli, and senior State officials.

The event started with tunes of the National Anthem echoing across the hall. Then, students presented diverse artistic shows depicting the State of Kuwait's history, its birth, the solidarity of the Kuwaiti people, and performances about His Highness the Amir Speech that sets guidelines for loving the dear homeland.

His Highness the Amir was awarded a memorial present before he departed the venue amid much applause by the attendees. (end) rk

