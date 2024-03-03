Money Talk Radio With Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) Victor Cantore-High Grade Gold In Quebec

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this episode of Money Talk Radio, Ellis Martin speaks with Victor Cantore of AMEX Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) about the company's high-grade Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada where 400,000 meters have already been drilled. Ellis visited recently with the company at the @MinesandMoney Mines and Money Conference in Miami recently.

(CVE:AMX ) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF ) is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

