Ooredoo Clinches Double Victory at Asian Telecom Awards

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, March 2nd , 2024:



Ooredoo Kuwait, the country's leading telecommunications company, continues to enhance its reputation for excellence by securing two prestigious accolades at the Asian Telecom Awards. The company has been recognized as Mobile Operator of the Year - Kuwait and Telecom Company of the Year - Kuwait, reinforcing its standing as a trailblazer in the industry.



The Asian Telecom Awards provide a distinguished platform, acknowledging entities that drive progress and initiate transformative shifts within the telecommunications sector.



This achievement marks Ooredoo Kuwait's second consecutive year participating in the Asian Telecom Awards, building on its success from the previous year, where it earned titles for Mobile App of the Year and Website of the Year in Kuwait.



The accolades reflect Ooredoo Kuwait's consistent dedication to setting industry standards and pushing boundaries. The company, known for prioritizing excellence and innovation, continues to distinguish itself in the competitive telecommunications landscape.



Since its establishment in 1999, Ooredoo has aimed to elevate customer experiences, epitomizing its slogan, "Upgrade Your World." Ooredoo Kuwait has consistently led in innovation, being the first to test 5.5G, introduce the 5G network, adopt alternative and renewable energy, and unveil Fiber+. These initiatives position Ooredoo as an industry leader.



Moreover, the company's success is not only measured by awards but also by its dedication to customer satisfaction. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including mobile, broadband internet, and corporate managed services.



Distinctively, Ooredoo's commitment to offering the best deals and accessible services is evident. Whether for a professional seeking high-speed broadband or a worker requiring cost-effective mobile solutions, Ooredoo tailors its services to individual needs.



Furthermore, Ooredoo's impact extends beyond individual consumers, with a particular emphasis on the business sector. As a result, the company has become the preferred partner for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Kuwait, addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses.



Ooredoo Kuwait redefines the B2B segment by offering bespoke solutions that empower businesses. From reliable connectivity to advanced corporate managed services, Ooredoo's commitment to supporting business growth is evident in its innovative solutions and customer-centric approach.



The recent accolades at the Asian Telecom Awards not only validate Ooredoo's position as an industry leader but also underscore its continuous commitment to excellence.



Expressing gratitude, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated, “Receiving these two awards at the Asian Telecom Awards for 'Telecom Company of The Year’ and 'Mobile Operator of the Year' is a remarkable testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. These accolades highlight the trust our global community, including our valued customers and partners, places in Ooredoo. They reinforce our dedication to continuously setting new industry standards, further motivating us to continue delivering exceptional services and upgraded experiences that resonate with the people we proudly serve.”



Ooredoo's journey, from inception to its current position as a telecommunications powerhouse in Kuwait, reflects a commitment to progress, innovation, and genuine concern for its customers. As the company forges ahead, Ooredoo remains dedicated to upgrading not just its network but the entire world of its customers, one innovative solution at a time.



Ooredoo's track record of triumphs is synonymous with the company, recognized for its consistent ability to earn accolades. Awards, including Best Loyalty and Rewards Program in the Middle East, the 'Outstanding 5G Industry Partnership' award, and recognition in Forbes Middle East's Sustainable 100 List, showcase Ooredoo's strategic focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Notably, Ooredoo Group received the People's Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite Companies in Telecommunications, a resounding vote of confidence from customers, stakeholders, and employees.







MENAFN03032024002926011751ID1107927437