Four Arrested For Gang-Rape Of Spanish Vlogger In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Four suspects have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the gang-rape of a Spanish vlogger in Dumka, Jharkhand. The victim, who is currently undergoing medical treatment, recounted a harrowing tale of brutality, stating that she was sexually assaulted by a group of seven assailants. The 28-year-old woman, accompanied by her partner, was on a biking excursion en route to Bhagalpur via Dumka. Opting to halt for the night, the couple pitched a tent in the vicinity.

According to Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar, the couple flagged down a patrolling vehicle around midnight seeking assistance.

"Initially, the patrolling party faced difficulty comprehending the incident as the woman communicated in a mix of English and Spanish," explained Kherwar. "They were promptly escorted to a nearby health centre. Subsequent medical examinations revealed signs of sexual assault."

In a distressing video shared on social media, the couple detailed their ordeal, alleging that they were accosted by seven men who subjected them to physical assault and threatened them with knives.

"We are currently receiving medical care, having endured an unimaginable ordeal," expressed the complainant. "Seven men subjected me to rape, accompanied by physical assault and robbery. Our belongings were of little interest to them; their sole intent was to perpetrate violence upon me. We are presently under police protection, having been victimized tonight in India."

Jharkhand Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh confirmed that all seven suspects had been identified, with four already taken into custody. "Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining three perpetrators expeditiously," assured Singh.

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey took to social media to criticize the state government. Dubey condemned the deployment of undertrained police personnel in the Santhal Pargana division and accused the government of fostering an environment conducive to crime.

Meanwhile, Irfan Ansari, the Congress MLA from Jamtara, pledged swift and rigorous legal action, vowing to ensure a speedy trial and imposition of stringent penalties upon the perpetrators.