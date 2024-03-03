Kingdom Experiences Temperature Drop With Spotty Showers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 3 (Petra) - The Kingdom on Sunday will be influenced by a cold and humid air mass, leading to a significant decrease in temperatures. Therefore, cold weather is expected across most areas, with occasional partial to cloudy skies and scattered showers in the northern and central regions.The Jordan Meteorological Department's report highlighted potential hazards on roads in areas experiencing rainfall, cautioning against the risk of slippery conditions.Additionally, low horizontal visibility over the highlands is expected due to clouds touching the earth's surface. Dust may also contribute to reduced visibility, particularly in desert areas.Heading into Monday, there will be a slight rise in temperatures, bringing relatively cold weather in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions.Clouds will appear at lower altitudes, with a possibility of light rain showers in the north of the country. The winds will be moderate and northwesterly in speed.Tuesday will see another slight temperature increase, creating pleasant weather across most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will have warm conditions, accompanied by light southeasterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 3C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 24C and lows of 13C.