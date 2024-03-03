Alhazm Introduces Exclusive International Brands To The Gulf Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Alhazm has set a new standard for luxury shopping in the Gulf region, by launching four prestigious international brands to the very first time.

Among these highly anticipated arrivals, Dorian Cashmere, the Italian men fashion brand, and Manzoni 24, Italy's leading name in glamour fur apparel.

Adding to the allure Mes Demoiselles Paris, the timeless elegance in women's fashion, and Ines De La Fressange, the epitome of Parisian style and icon of French fashion.

The move is part of a new era that Alhazm is taking to introduce new shopping experience by the unique brand offering and fashion collection that is first of a kind in the gulf region and in Qatar market.

The brands are classified as high end casual and chic, offering all visitors an international taste of the Parisian and Italian fashion as a premier shopping destination.

Fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters will have the epitome of luxury and style firsthand at Alhazm, with variety of iconic brands that opened doors to very first time in the region, and in Qatar.

While many more brands to be revealed soon in Alhazm.