Iraqi FM: PKK Is A Problem For Iraq Too

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, March 2 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein said on Saturday the Labor Party of Kurdistan (the PKK) is not only a problem for Turkiye but also for Iraq.

The Iraqi Constitution bans any group or organization from attacking other states from Iraqi territories, he said in a statement to the official Anatolian news agency.

Minister Hussein, speaking to the official Anatolian news agency, indicated that Iraqi and Turkish officials held a meeting on the PKK file in December.

He added that the Turkish-Iraqi joint commission had prepared documents for examination at the next meeting on the issue, matters related to the borders and the bilateral relations.

The next meeting at this level is expected to be held in Baghdad next month, he said, hinting that the two sides would seek to work out a task plan to tackle these affairs.

Elaborating, he underlined importance of the 1,200-km-long "development road," planned to stretch from Al-Fao port in Al-Basra to the borders with Turkiye.

This will be a huge project and will link up the Gulf states with Turkey and Europe via Iraq, he said, however he pointed out that huge sums of money would be needed to kick start the venture.

Some Gulf states and Turkiye are examining the project and prospected investment in it, he said. (end)

