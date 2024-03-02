Schneider Electric Launches The First APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming Designed Specifically For Gamers

The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming keeps gamers protected, connected and in the game, protecting gaming gear against harmful power irregularities HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2024 - Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, introduces the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming , its first uninterruptible power supply (UPS) designed specifically for gamers. Received the prestigious iF Design award, the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming features a patented Reactor Circle. When the UPS is in power mode, the circular LED ring indicates the backup power supply's remaining runtime and power level. The sine wave power ensures a stable and high-quality voltage for gaming professionals at critical moments, ensuring an uninterrupted gaming experience. The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming also boasts efficient power capacity with an output of up to 2200VA / 1320W, allowing gamers to immerse themselves in high-performance games and enjoy exceptional gaming performance.







APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming

In the thriving gaming industry in Hong Kong, gamers seek an unparalleled gaming experience. However, the uncertainty of power outages poses a significant threat, leading to frustration and loss of progress. Catering to the unique gaming requirements of esports players and gamers, Schneider Electric introduces the first APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming, a revolutionary gaming accessory specifically designed with gamers in mind, delivering uninterrupted power protection as well as ensuring gamers can enjoy continuous gaming experiences even with unpredictable power outages.

By incorporating the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming into gaming setups, gamers can enjoy a worry-free gaming experience:



Protected: The gaming battery backup protects valuable gaming systems from different power disruptions and damage.

Connected: Once the gaming system has been properly shut down, the UPS continues to supply power to routers and/or modems, ensuring that equipment remains connected. In the Game: In the event of an interruption or loss of power during gameplay, the backup power supply gives players enough time to save their progress or complete the game, preventing dropped games and resulting penalties.

Features of the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming:

Patented Reactor Circle

Provides the status of remaining usage time and power level of the backup power supply, while flashing warning lights indicate abnormal voltage. The circular LED ring is equipped with 12 RGB light colors, allowing gamers to customize the colors to match their gaming equipment.

Quality Sine Wave Power

Delivers stable and smooth output voltage that is essential for sensitive gaming electronics. It effectively protects devices against power irregularities and potential glitches during power outages, prolonging the lifespan of gaming equipment.

High Power Capacity

Features a high-power capacity of 2200VA/1320W, accommodating gaming equipment with high-performance requirements. This includes personal gaming computers with powerful graphics cards, ensuring a smooth visual experience at high frame rate.



'With the huge gaming community in Hong Kong and the growing demand for advanced, immersive gaming experiences, power outages can result in significant losses for gamers, especially during player-versus-player (PvP) ranked matches,' said Steven Lee, Director of Secure Power, Power System & Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric Hong Kong. 'The APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming provides gamers with a reliable solution to ensure their high-performance gaming equipment is not interrupted by power outages, providing optimal protection and enhancing the overall gaming experience.'

From March 1 to April 30, 2024, customers who purchase the APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming from designated retailers will receive a complimentary Schneider Electric extension socket, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Click here to find out where to buy.

Related resources:

APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming

Hashtag: #ProGamingUPS





























The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Schneider Electric Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On .

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency .

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies . We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.







Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on



Schneider Electric Insights .

Schneider Electric

