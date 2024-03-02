Le Reve Launches Summer Collection

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Le Reve, one of the country's popular fashion and lifestyle brands, introduces its Summer 2024 collection. The collection encompasses the essence of Falgun and Valentine's Day, celebrating the vibrant spirit of the upcoming season.
About the collection, Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer, Le Reve, said, "As summer commences with significant festivities, we are thrilled to launch three distinct collections-Falgun, Valentine and Core Summer. Our carefully curated designs, colour palettes and fabrics ensure a unique blend of style and comfort for every summer occasion."
Named "Divine", this year's spring/summer collection draws inspiration from the heavenly feeling of finding peace amid life's chaos. Whether through nature, tradition, roots or travel, each piece reflects the personal journeys and colours associated with the pursuit of peace, said Le Reve in a release.
