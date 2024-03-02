(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates SkyCargo hosts discussion on the future of air freight in global trade at MC13









Event brought together leading world experts to tackle the hot topics of logistics, global trade and supply-chain efficiency Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi:“Today's important discussion underlined the potential impact of advanced technologies on global trade – and the urgency with which we need to now integrate them”





Dubai, UAE, March 1, 2024 – Emirates SkyCargo, one of the largest international cargo airlines, has hosted discussions on the hot topics in logistics and world trade and the challenges faced by the global supply chains, on the sidelines of the 13th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference (WTO MC13), hosted by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in the UAE capital. The event has brought together senior leaders across industries to provide a macro-view of the challenges, opportunities, and untapped potential of global logistics.



Under the title, Security, Sustainability and Digitalisation: A New Era for Trade and Cargo, the event was programmed by Economist Impact. It delved into the patterns of modern trade that see trillions of dollars' worth of goods move across the world every day. With global supply chains poised for change, the event has also explored the impact of geopolitical disruption, the growing demand for sustainable solutions, the intersection for technology and security, and the critical requirements for robust, resilient supply chains, underpinned by air freight.



Commenting on the central themes of the event, His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and MC13 Chair, said it has become paramount to embrace new technologies to improve supply-chain efficiency and sustainability.“By leveraging the new generation of trade tech tools, we have the opportunity to not only strengthen global supply chains but make them more efficient and, as a result, more able to contribute to our efforts to combat climate change. As we outline in our new Trade-Sustain-AI initiative, technologies such as artificial intelligence can enhance freight movements, predict adverse or extreme weather events, and support inventory management, all of which support our efforts to develop a smarter, more transparent trading system. Today's important discussion underlined the potential impact of advanced technologies on global trade – and the urgency with which we need to now integrate them.”

Setting the foundation on the nexus points between trade, investment, and geopolitics, Simon Evenett, a world renowned expert on trade and Professor at Switzerland's University of St Gallen was the keynote speaker, followed by a fireside conversation moderated by Elizabeth Mackey, Senior Manager, New Globalisation, Economist Impact.



Following this, a panel of industry leaders from some of the world's biggest and most reputable organisations discussed the outlook of global trade. Panellists included Marion Jansen, Director of the Trade and Agriculture Directorate, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Pierre Sauve, Senior Trade Specialist from the World Bank; Lisa Schroeter, Global Director of Trade and Investment Policy, Dow Chemical; and Nabil Sultan, Emirates SkyCargo's Divisional Senior Vice President for the past decade.



Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Emirates, the world's largest international airline, has been a leading facilitator of global trade for almost four decades, giving the airline a comprehensive perspective on the cyclical peaks and troughs of trade patterns. Guided by Dubai's Economic Agenda, D33 which defines the city's vision of becoming a prominent economic hub, the airline works to improve trade flows and generate new, reciprocal business opportunities that help strengthen global economies, by adding new and unique destinations to its vast network of over 140 destinations.



The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is the only international organisation dealing with the global rules of trade, and aims to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible. The Ministerial Conference (MC), which convenes every two years, is the uppermost decision-making body of the WTO. It brings together high- level decision-makers from around the world to review and rule on the multilateral trade system. MC13, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), is being held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 26 – 29 February.

