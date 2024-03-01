India Initiates Renewable Energy Project In Northern Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 1 (KNN) In a strategic move aimed at bolstering energy infrastructure in Sri Lanka's northern region, India has embarked on a significant renewable energy project in three key islands off the Jaffna peninsula.

This initiative, backed by an USD 11-million grant fr0m the Indian government, marks a pivotal moment in Indo-Sri Lankan relations and underscores India's commitment to sustainable energy development in the region.

The project, officially titled "Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems," is set to address the pressing energy needs of Delft, Neduntheevu, Nainativu, and Analaitivu islands.

Through a collaborative effort between the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, the Government of Sri Lanka, and Indian company U-Solar Clean Energy Solutions, this endeavour aims to harness multiple energy sources, including solar and wind power, to optimise energy capacities.

Under the terms of the agreement signed on Friday, U-Solar will spearhead the construction, incorporating a comprehensive energy infrastructure comprising 530 kW of wind power, 1,700 kW of solar power, 2,400 kWh of battery power, and a 2,500 kW standby diesel power system across the three islands.

The selection of U-Solar Clean Energy Solutions, a Bangalore-based company, through a competitive bidding process highlights the transparency and inclusivity of the project.

This meticulous selection process, overseen by the Sri Lankan government, underscores the commitment to efficiency and accountability in the implementation of renewable energy initiatives.

Importantly, this project signifies India's continued support for sustainable development in Sri Lanka's northern and eastern regions.

It follows previous endeavours such as the solar venture in Sampur town by the National Thermal Power Corporation and renewable energy projects in Mannar and Pooneryn by the Adani Group.

The genesis of this project traces back to India's response to objections raised over a Chinese energy project in the same region.

India's proactive stance, offering grant assistance instead of a loan, reflects its strategic interests in the area.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022, during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka, underscores the diplomatic significance of this initiative.

While this project symbolises a triumph for Indo-Sri Lankan cooperation, it also highlights the complexities of regional dynamics.

The suspension of the original Chinese-backed project drew criticism fr0m Beijing, emphasising the geopolitical implications of energy infrastructure in the Indian Ocean region.

(KNN Bureau)