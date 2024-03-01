In February, Enemy Shells Kherson City Community Daily

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In February, Russia's troops fired almost 500 times at the settlements of the Kherson community, killing seven and injuring 26 people.
The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"In February, the Russian army fired almost half a thousand times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. Not a single day without enemy attacks," he wrote.
Read also:
Russian shelling of Kherson
region leaves two civilians injured
As noted, in February, the Russians killed seven and injured 26 residents of the community. The most tragic day of the last month was February 5, when four residents of Kherson were killed in one enemy attack.
As reported, the Russian invaders injured two residents of the Kherson region yesterday.
MENAFN01032024000193011044ID1107921747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.