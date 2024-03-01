In February, Enemy Shells Kherson City Community Daily

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In February, Russia's troops fired almost 500 times at the settlements of the Kherson community, killing seven and injuring 26 people.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In February, the Russian army fired almost half a thousand times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. Not a single day without enemy attacks," he wrote.

Russian shelling ofregion leaves two civilians injured

As noted, in February, the Russians killed seven and injured 26 residents of the community. The most tragic day of the last month was February 5, when four residents of Kherson were killed in one enemy attack.

As reported, the Russian invaders injured two residents of the Kherson region yesterday.