Ukraine's Army Accepts For Service 46 Weaponry Models In Past Two Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past two months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 46 models of weapons, all designed and manufactured in Ukraine.

That's according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"This is much more than in January-February last year," Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, the president outlined the task of increasing defense industry capacities for producing various types of weapons, as well as scaling up domestic output as much as possible.

Government approves 'Made in Ukraine' trademark – PM Shmyhal

"And such work is already actively underway. Our defense industry is already yielding a better result. The production of new types of weapons began, including of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers, e-warfare systems, drones, small arms, etc. We are doing everything possible so that over time, Ukraine becomes as self-sufficient as possible in providing its Defense Forces with all weapons required. At the same time, I emphasize that at the stage of ramping up the development of domestic defense companies, the support from our partners, as well as financial and technological investments are critical. It is important for us to create joint production of weapons and conclude long-term contracts in the format of international consortia," the deputy minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in January 2024, the Ministry of Defense allowed more than 40 models of Ukrainian and foreign-made weapons and military equipment to be put into service with the Army.

Photo: 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade