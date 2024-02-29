(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar Gold & Diamonds Pledges 3.6 Million Meals to School Children in Zambia; Extends its Hunger-Free World Initiative Globally







Reaffirming its position as a socially conscious and responsible organization, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewelry retailer globally has announced that it will be extending its Hunger Free World initiative to Zambia, providing 3.6 million meals per year to school children in the country, starting with John Laing Basic School in Lusaka which enrolls some 6,000 pupils. The announcement was made on 15th February, 2024, in an event held at the Malabar International Hub in Dubai Gold Souq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

It was attended by the Chairman of the Malabar Group, Mr. M.P Ahammed; Zambia's Minister of Education, Honourbale Douglas Syakalima; the Consul General of the Republic of Zambia in Dubai, Professor Nkombo Muuka; the Vice Chairman of the Malabar Group, Mr. Abdul Salam K.P; the MD in charge of International Operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr.

Shamlal Ahamed; other diplomats from the Zambian Consulate in Dubai; as well as senior management team members from the Malabar Gold & Diamonds Group.

During the event, Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed asked Education Minister Syakalima to identify another school in Zambia with 6,000 learners, pledging to donate an additional 1 million meals from his personal funds towards the Hunger Free World Program in Zambia, the first of its kind in Africa by the Malabar Gold & Diamonds Group.



Malabar Gold & Diamonds is partnering with the Ministry of Education in Zambia to extend the Hunger Free World program internationally, establishing a multifaceted initiative dedicated to addressing the profound challenges of child malnutrition, gender disparities in education, and community development. The program will commence initially at John Laing Primary School in the capital city of Zambia, Lusaka. The ESG wing of Malabar Group will be constructing a kitchen & and an eating shelter, aiming to provide 10,000 meals daily to the school kids in the first phase of the project.





“Malabar Group has always been at the forefront of championing philanthropic initiatives that result in the betterment of society. Through our Hunger Free World initiative, we have managed to alleviate the hunger of thousands of impoverished in India; a fact that we are extremely proud of.

By expanding the outreach of the program into Zambia, we are hoping to make a positive impact in the country. Our work in John Laing Primary School in Lusaka is only the beginning of the plans we have charted for Zambia”, commented M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.



“It is our stringent belief that access to nutritious meals and quality education is the cornerstone of a brighter future for all children, regardless of their socio-economic background and we shall work towards this aim to ensure that our actions have a cascading effect in improving the community.

As we primarily source our jewelry's raw material from the African continent, we believe it is our responsibility to give back to the people of Africa, a larges section of whom suffer from acute hunger. The launch of the Hunger Free World project in Zambia marks the commencement of our outreach efforts planned for the region”, commented KP Abdul Salam, Vice-Chairman of the Malabar Group.



The Hunger Free World initiative was launched by the Malabar Group in 2022, envisioning a world free of hunger. Presently, the program operates numerous kitchens across India, providing around 25,000 nutritious meals daily in the country. Malabar Group is also planning to extend the program to more regions, aiming to provide 100,000 meals daily in India to those in need.



In response, Honourable Douglas Syakalima, Zambia's Minister of Education, said,“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Malabar Group for this noble initiative. The Hunger Free World project is poised to make a positive impact on our community, especially amongst school-going children in Zambia who have been struggling with a lack of access to nutritious meals and I want to wholeheartedly affirm the unwavering support of the Ministry of Education towards this commendable venture and gesture. John Laing Primary School is known for serving a large population of underprivileged students in Zambia, making it an ideal starting point for this project. With the launch of this venture, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is underscoring the need to give back to society and in the process, establishing itself as a model organization”.



“The future is shaped by the children of today. Ensuring every child has access to education is not just a fundamental right but a duty we hold as responsible global citizens, requiring us to remove any barriers that stand in its way. The expansion of our Hunger Free World initiative into Zambia embodies our commitment to sustainability and responsibility. Beyond the goal of eradicating hunger and poverty, we are also convinced that providing access to high-quality and nutritious meals will boost school attendance and particularly enhance the participation of female students.”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.



Mr. M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, expressed his desire to visit Zambia to see the country and projects for himself.

Towards this end, Minister Syakalima asked Professor Muuka, Consul General in Dubai, to help arrange and coordinate the visit to Zambia by the Malabar Group Chairman for any month after April 2024.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been the primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, with 5% of net profits set aside towards such initiatives in each country of operations. The key focus is in the areas of Health, Hunger Free World, Housing, Education, Women Empowerment & Environment. The ESG goals of Malabar Group are periodically strengthened to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization.