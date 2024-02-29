Skyscanner Shares UAE Traveller Insights As Residents Plan Ahead For The Eid Al Fitr Break

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Global travel marketplace, Skyscanner reveals the top trending destinations this Eid Al Fitr 2024 for UAE residents

The most popular departure date during the Eid Al Fitr break for UAE residents is 2 April 2024, according to Skyscanner's data* More than half of travellers (51%) from the UAE are searching for a trip of a week or less while less than half (43%) are looking for trips that are 1-2 weeks long.

Dubai, UAE - As residents look ahead to planning their holidays for the Eid Al Fitr break, global travel marketplace, Skyscanner reveals the top trends and behaviours among UAE travellers. The findings reveal that 2 April 2024 is the most popular travel departure date during this period, and more than half of travellers (51%) are searching for trips that are one week or less. At the same time, 43% of travellers are taking advantage of the extended break by booking longer holidays*.

Skyscanner also reveals 10 destinations rising in popularity among UAE travellers. From mountainous Kazakhstan to sunny Greece, these are the trending destinations with the highest year-on-year increase in searches for April departures.

10 Trending Destinations:

Kazakhstan: 195%Seychelles: 115%Cyprus: 99%Japan: 90%Vietnam: 81%Oman: 78%Switzerland: 56%Kenya: 53%Mauritius: 52%Greece: 49%

Skyscanner's Travel Expert, Ayoub El Mamoun, comments:

“With Eid Al Fitr just a month away, the majority of UAE travellers we surveyed are keen to make the most of their holidays with breaks to 2 weeks long. We've also witnessed a significant year-on-year increase in search destinations such as Kazakhstan, Seychelles and Cyprus as residents look to more culture focused travel, as well as relaxed holiday destinations this Eid Al Fitr break.

For travellers still deciding on a destination to visit this upcoming break, a Skyscanner 'Everywhere' search is one of the easiest ways to be inspired. Ordered by cheapest price, a search to 'Everywhere' shows travellers all the destinations available for your desired travel departure. For example, a quick Everywhere search on Skyscanner reveals return flights to Türkiye from AED 864, Italy from AED 1,177 and Hungary from AED 1,467, round trip. If you already know your preferred destination, but are flexible on dates, use Skyscanner's 'up whole month' tool to see the cheapest days to fly at a glance and pick the right deal for you.”