Aakash Launches Study Material in Bengali

(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) Kolkata, February 29, 2024 – Aakash, the national leader in preparing students for Medical and Engineering Entrance Exams, added another feather in their cap by introducing study material in Bengali version for NEET(UG) aspirants of West Bengal.

Today in the Launch Event held at Aakash South Kolkata Centre, the Head of the Departments and other senior faculty members from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology Departments involved in the project unveiled the study material in Bengali version.

While addressing the press today, National Academic Director- NEET Division Mr. Nabin Kaarki said “Students were always in demand of appropriate Study Material in Bengali from a national brand since a good number of students prefer to write NEET (UG) in Bengali. Aakash, being a pioneer since 1988, has taken this initiative seriously. After an exhaustive hard work of expert team for more than one year, we could make it possible. I am sure that this content will cater to the need and contribute strongly in preparation of vernacular students.”

Last year, 1,04,923 students have registered in NEET (UG) 2023 from West Bengal out of which 43,890 students have opted for Bengali. Statistic from NEET (UG) 2019 to 2023 clearly indicates the increasing interest of students to write in Bengali. This is first of its kind initiative by any National Level Institute that can directly benefit such students.







