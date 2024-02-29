Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of South Sudan Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Thursday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of South HE Sudan Ajang Moyick Ajang Tongbal.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.