Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Report by Product (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones, Alarm Pheromones, and Others), Function (Monitoring and Detection, Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, and Others), Mode of Application (Traps, Prayers, Dispensers), Application (Field Crops, Vegetable Crops, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market size reached US$ 989.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,689.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.94% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/integrated-pest-management-pheromones-market

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Industry:

Increasing Environmental Awareness and Regulatory Support:

The rising environmental awareness and the supportive regulatory frameworks established to promote sustainable agricultural practices are strengthening the market growth. Government bodies and environmental agencies are actively encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly pest control methods to reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, which have long-term adverse effects on the environment, which include soil degradation, water pollution, and harm to non-target species. Integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones, being biodegradable and species-specific, offer an effective solution that aligns with these regulatory policies and environmental sustainability goals. This shift towards environmentally responsible pest management practices is compelling farmers and agricultural companies to integrate pheromone-based products into their pest control strategies.

Advancements in Pheromone Technology:

Scientists and researchers are continually working on identifying and synthesizing new pheromones with higher efficacy and specificity for various pest species. Modern biotechnological methods are improving the efficiency of pheromone production, making it more cost-effective and accessible for large-scale agricultural use. Additionally, innovations in pheromone delivery systems, such as controlled-release technologies, ensure the prolonged effectiveness of pheromones in the field, enhancing their attractiveness to target pests. These technological improvements not only enhance the performance of pheromone-based products but also expand their applicability across a broader range of crops and pest species.

High-Value Crop Cultivation:

The increasing popularity of high-value crop cultivation, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and ornamental plants, is propelling the market growth. These crops are particularly sensitive to pest damage, which can affect yield quality and quantity, thereby necessitating effective pest management solutions. High-value crops often command premium prices in the market, and growers are inclined towards adopting advanced pest control methods to ensure crop safety and quality. IPM pheromones offer an attractive solution by providing an environment-friendly and highly targeted approach to pest management. Their use helps maintain the high standards required for these crops, minimizing pest-induced losses while adhering to the stringent pesticide regulations often associated with high-value agricultural production.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Industry:



Advanced IPM

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Ecolab Inc.

IPM Technologies Pty Ltd.

IPMS India (Pvt) Ltd.

Isagro, Novagrica

Russell IPM Ltd.

SGS S.A.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Corporation The Wonderful Company LLC.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Alarm Pheromones Others

Sex pheromones exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their efficacy in attracting the opposite sex of a target pest species for monitoring and direct control.

By Function:





Monitoring and Detection

Mating Disruption

Mass Trapping Others

Mating disruption represents the largest segment, as it effectively reduces pest populations without the need for chemical insecticides.

By Mode of Application:



Traps

Prayers Dispensers

Dispensers hold the biggest market share due to their efficiency in releasing pheromones over extended periods, ensuring consistent pest control.

By Application:



Field Crops

Vegetable Crops Others



Field crops account for the majority of the market share attributed to the extensive area they cover and the growing demand for sustainable pest control solutions in agriculture.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market owing to its advanced agricultural practices, rising investment in research and development (R&D) of bio-based pest control methods, and strong regulatory support for environment-friendly pest management solutions.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Trends:

The growing integration of digital tools, such as geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, and drone technologies, with pheromone-based pest management strategies is offering a favorable market outlook. These technologies enable the precise monitoring and mapping of pest populations, allowing for targeted application of pheromones and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of pest control measures.

Moreover, drones can be used to deploy pheromones over large agricultural areas accurately, ensuring even distribution and reducing labor costs. Additionally, data analytics and machine learning (ML) algorithms predict pest outbreaks, optimizing the timing and placement of pheromone traps. This convergence of biotechnology and digital technology not only enhances the appeal of IPM pheromones by making them more user-friendly and efficient but also aligns with the increasing demand for smart farming solutions.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163