Russia Running“Hybrid” War Against Italy Ahead Of Election Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy's intelligence agencies wrote in their annual report to parliament Wednesday that Russia is waging a "hybrid" war on Italy through disinformation, cyberattacks, and exploitation of migration.

That's according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

The effort is aimed at influencing the upcoming European elections, the report reads.

"Russia is the most active actor in hybrid campaigns to the detriment of Italy and the entire West," said intelligence analysts.

"Espionage, cyber attacks, disinformation, and exploitation of migratory flows in a destabilising key is the arsenal used," the report said.

Cabinet Secretary Alfredo Mantovano said the most recent episode of Russian disinformation had been on the tractor protests by farmers against EU and national green and farm policies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in March 2023, the Minister of Defense of Moldova, Anatoliy Nosatiy, said his country was a target of Russia's hybrid war that aimed to overthrow the government.