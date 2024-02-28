Irresponsible Act And Madness: French Political Class React To Macron's Idea To Send Troops To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A group of prominent French political elites strongly condemned
President Macron's decision to send military troops to support
Ukraine. The statement made by the head of state in front of the
allied countries on Monday was not received unequivocally.
Political figures from the opposition and other parties of
France gave their own reaction and called this step of President
Macron irresponsible and madness.
Amongst them:
- Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of Insoumise La France
“Sending troops to Ukraine would make us warring
parties. A war against Russia would be madness. This bellicose
verbal escalation by a nuclear power against another major nuclear
power is already an irresponsible act. Parliament must be seized
and say no. No war! It's high." It's time to negotiate peace in
Ukraine with provisions for mutual security!”
- Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally
“I don't know if everyone understands the
seriousness of such a statement. Emmanuel Macron plays a military
leader, but he talks about the lives of our children with such
nonchalance. We are talking about peace or war in our
country."
- Florian Filippo, leader of the Patriots party
“Macron is crazy. Completely crazy! Obviously, it
will be a war with Russia, World War III! Let's block him! Let's
activate Article 35 of the Constitution on the declaration of war!
We warned from the beginning, we are going to redouble our efforts:
“Efforts; the entire French people must realize the level of
madness of Macron and NATO! Let's leave NATO, block Macron, long
live the world!”
- Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party
“The frivolity of the president, who during a press
conference said that he may be ready to drag France into this war
as a belligerent country, is alarming. Support the Ukrainian
resistance - yes. Go to war with Russia and drag the continent into
it. Madness".
- François Asselino, President of the Republican Popular
Union
“The madman from the Elysee Palace, whose armies
have only a week's supply of ammunition, whose people categorically
refuse to be killed for the Black Mountain in Ukraine, who had to
surrender miserably to the army of Niger, claims to have defeated
Russia, the world's first nuclear power.”
- Nikola Mirkovic, President of the West-East Association
“Napoleon also wanted to send French soldiers to
Russia, and this ended with the capture of Paris by the Cossacks.
Macron would do well to read the history books and refine his
analysis of the current geopolitical situation. No – to his
war.”
Recall that France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday
there was no consensus on sending troops to Ukraine, but the
subject could not be ruled out.
"There is no consensus at this stage... to send troops on the
ground," Macron said after hosting some 20 countries allied to
Ukraine.
"Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must
so that Russia does not win."
