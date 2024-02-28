Brightening Our Corner - February 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) RAY C. ANDERSON CENTER FOR SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

Sustainability Fellows and Ambassadors

The Center is pleased to announce the 2023-24 Scheller College Sustainability Fellows and Ambassadors! In this year's program, 25 graduate and undergraduate students from across Georgia Tech are learning to become leaders in building a sustainable and prosperous future. The changemakers are working on projects that have the potential to make a real-world impact. Topics include social performance, greenhouse gas emissions in the building sector, waste management, rooftop solar, and more. Read the article .

Drawdown Georgia Business Compact

In the fall, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact celebrated its second anniversary (read more on the milestone here ). The business collective has grown more than 40% in the past year, with a total of 62 members committed to taking action toward net-zero carbon emissions. Members and partners gathered for an all-hands meeting and a business forum on climate and innovation. In the Climate Leadership Webinar Series, practitioners and experts shared strategies for local food procurement, insights on racial equity in supply chains , and more. The Compact also facilitated regular meetings on nature-based solutions, clean energy, transportation, and values-based food procurement.

Elevating Sustainability in the Classroom

The Center's Faculty Educational Innovation Community provides support to Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business faculty for implementing sustainability into their courses and pedagogy. The ultimate goal of the community is to serve students interested in acquiring sustainable business competencies in Scheller programs, from undergraduate to graduate and executive education. Read the article .

Center Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

Reminiscing, hugs, and laughter abounded at a celebration for the Center's tenth anniversary. There was a lot to be joyful about! For the last decade, the Center has empowered tomorrow's leaders to create sustainable businesses and communities. Students, faculty, practitioners, community members, and staff work in classrooms, on projects, and in organizations to enact real-world change for the betterment of people and the planet. Read the article .

BIOMIMICRY INSTITUTE

Applications Open for the Biomimicry Launchpad

The Biomimicry Institute is inviting nature-inspired scientists, engineers, designers, and early-stage entrepreneurs to embark on a transformative 10-week journey. Their free program offers unparalleled training, connections, and an in-person nature retreat, designed to help you turn your ideas into scalable solutions for environmental and social challenges. Apply now for the Biomimicry Launchpad and be a catalyst for positive change. Deadline is February 29th.

Biomimicry Institute's Youth Design Challenge

The Biomimicry Institute's Youth Education team is excited to announce that they are a little over a month away from the Youth Design Challenge project submission deadline. If you haven't begun implementing the curriculum, now is the time to do so! The first step is to register as a coach.

The Youth Design Challenge is a free, project-based learning challenge for students in grades 6-12 (or equivalent for our international audience). The NGSS-aligned curriculum guides educators as they teach students what biomimicry is, identify a sustainability-related issue to tackle, and come up with a nature-based solution.

DRAWDOWN GEORGIA

Groundswell Delivers Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Projects in Georgia

Groundswell is a nonprofit working across Georgia and several other states to bring energy efficiency upgrades to low- and moderate-income communities and invest in clean energy projects. They are one of six organizations that received a 2024-25 Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grant. Funders of their grant include the Ray C. Anderson Foundation's NextGen Committtee, The R. Howard Dobbs, Jr. Family Foundation (Dobbs Fund), The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, The Ghanta Family Foundation, The Reilly Family Fund and the Tull Charitable Foundation. Read their story here.

The green economy is booming in Georgia, with the manufacture of solar panels and electric vehicles (EVs) on the rise. As EV ownership begins to grow at a corresponding rate, we find our state at the crossroads of revolutionary change-one that promises not just a greener tomorrow, but includes significant public health benefits.

Breathing Easy: How EVs Improve Public Health in Georgia

Recent reports from the American Lung Association (ALA) offer a closer look at the profound impact that EVs can have on the health and well-being of Georgia's residents. From urban centers to rural communities, the transition to zero-emissions vehicles is poised to become the catalyst for a healthier, more resilient Georgia. Read the full blog.

RAY C. ANDERSON FOUNDATION

Jay Lanier Receives Interface Sustainability in Sales Award

Jay Lanier, regional sales director at Interface, and grandson of Interface Founder, Ray C. Anderson, has received the 2023 Interface Sustainability and Sales Award, awarded at Interface's Sales & Marketing Meeting.

The honor was presented by John A. Lanier, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation, who is also Jay's brother. As part of the award, Jay was given the chance to award the prize money he received from Interface and the Foundation to a nonprofit organization of his choice. Jay is a member of the Foundation's NextGen Committee .

