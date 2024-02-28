Industrial Lighting Market Projected To Cross US$ 12 Billion At 4.95% CAGR By 2028 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Industrial Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global industrial lighting market size reached US$ 8.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Industrial Lighting Industry:

Rising Regulatory Compliance:

Regulatory compliance and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability are significant factors influencing the industrial lighting market. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are imposing stricter regulations on energy use and environmental impact, including lighting standards. These regulations often mandate the use of more energy-efficient lighting solutions and may restrict the use of certain types of lighting technologies that have a higher environmental impact. Industries are, therefore, compelled to adopt lighting solutions that meet these regulatory requirements and also contribute to broader sustainability goals. This compliance-driven demand is bolstered by a growing societal expectation for businesses to operate responsibly and minimize their environmental footprint.

Need for Energy Efficiency:

One of the primary factors driving the industrial lighting market is the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. Industries are constantly seeking ways to reduce energy consumption and operational costs, and lighting can constitute a significant portion of energy use. LED technology has revolutionized industrial lighting by offering products that not only consume significantly less energy compared to traditional lighting solutions like incandescent and fluorescent lights but also have a longer lifespan. This reduction in energy consumption directly translates to cost savings for businesses, making energy-efficient lighting solutions highly attractive. Furthermore, many governments worldwide are implementing regulations and offering incentives for energy-saving measures, encouraging industries to adopt more efficient lighting technologies. This push toward sustainability is not just about cost savings; it's also about corporate responsibility and reducing environmental impact, making energy efficiency a key driver in the industrial lighting market.

Technological Advancements:

The industrial lighting market is also being driven by rapid technological advancements, particularly in the area of smart lighting and Internet of Things (IoT) integration. Smart lighting systems offer unprecedented control over lighting operations, allowing for real-time adjustments, scheduling, and even predictive maintenance. These systems can significantly improve operational efficiency and safety in industrial environments by ensuring optimal lighting conditions and reducing downtime. The integration of sensors and connectivity allows for a more responsive and automated lighting environment, which can adapt to different conditions and requirements without manual intervention. This level of control and flexibility is particularly beneficial in industries where lighting needs may vary significantly, such as manufacturing facilities or warehouses.

Competitive Landscape:

Acuity Brands Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. (Bajaj Group)

Dialight plc

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elba SA

Emerson Electric Co.

GE Current, a Daintree Company

LSI Industries Inc.

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (OSRAM GmbH)

Panasonic Corporation

Wipro Lighting Zumtobel Group

Industrial Lighting Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



High/Low Bay Lighting Flood/Area Lighting

Flood/area lighting represents the leading segment as it is designed to cast a wide spread of light, making it suitable for illuminating large areas.

By Light Source:



LED

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Fluorescent Lighting

LED holds the largest market share due to superior energy efficiency, longevity, environmental friendliness, and robustness.

By Offering:



Lamps & Luminaries

Control Systems Services

Based on the offering, the market has been divided into lamps and luminaries, control systems, and services.



By Type:



New Installation

Replacement Installation Retrofit Installation

On the basis of the type, the market has been segmented into new installation, replacement installation, and retrofit installation.



By Application:



Warehouse & Cold Storage

Factory & Production Lines

Outer Premises

Parking Areas

Hazardous Locations Others

Factory and production lines dominate the market as proper lighting is vital for the safety of the workers.

By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the industrial lighting market is attributed to the rising construction of various industrial projects.

Global Industrial Lighting Market Trends:

Presently, energy efficiency and sustainability are key drivers influencing industrial lighting decisions. Organizations are increasingly adopting energy-efficient LED lighting solutions to reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs, and minimize their carbon footprint. Additionally, there is a growing demand for sustainable lighting products made from eco-friendly materials and designed for recyclability. Besides, the adoption of smart lighting solutions in industrial settings is on the rise, driven by advancements in IoT technology and the demand for connected lighting systems. Smart industrial lighting solutions offer features such as remote monitoring and control, dynamic lighting adjustments based on occupancy and daylight levels, and integration with building management systems for enhanced energy management and operational efficiency.

