Qatar To Host First-Ever Shell Eco-Marathon In Q1, 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Shell Eco-marathon, one of the largest international investors gears up to be hosted in Qatar under the patronage of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums.

The event aims at empowering youth to build a Sustainable Energy Future in the country and is expected to be hosted in the first quarter of 2025 at the Lusail International Circuit. The announcement was made at Web Summit Qatar 2024 by Richard Tallant, Executive Vice President of GTL and Managing Director of Shell Companies Qatar – together with university students who competed at last year's Shell Eco-marathon Asia-Pacific and Middle East regional championship.

Commenting on the news, H E Al Mayassa said,“Bringing the Shell Eco-marathon to Qatar marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability among our nation's youth and the wider region. This event marks the beginning of the collaboration between our upcoming Qatar Auto Museum and Shell to empower young minds to tackle the pressing challenges of energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. This collaboration underscores Qatar's dedication to shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

During a press conference held yesterday at the Web Summit Conference, the Vice President of Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell, Dan Jeavons, and the Communications Manager at Qatar Shell GTL, Abdulrahman Al Khawaga along with other officials attended.

To a question asked by The Peninsula on the empowerment of younger entrepreneurs in Qatar and the GCC region, the event could potentially create, Al Khawaga said:“It's an important milestone for Shell, as we firmly believe showcasing our unwavering commitment to supporting the state of Qatar and realising its national vision 2030, specifically looking at the human capital pillar such as the education for students including high school students and in engineering students at university, but also on the sustainability front as well, so trying to help out as much as possible to be an active player in Qatar.

Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic programme which tests student teams to design and manufacture energy-efficient vehicles that can travel the farthest with the least amount of fuel. It aims to push the boundaries of what is technically possible and inspire young people to become leading scientists and engineers of future energy solutions.

The programme provides a platform for teams to explore every aspect of design and technology, using their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills to build their own ultra-energy-efficient cars, and then take them out on the track in competition

At the upcoming 2024 Asia-Pacific and Middle East regional event in Indonesia in July, teams from Qatar University, Texas A&M Qatar and University of Doha for Science and Technology, will compete with their purpose-built vehicles.

Student teams can participate in one of two vehicle classes: Urban Concept or Prototype. Urban Concept vehicles have familiar road car features and more closely resemble passenger cars. The Prototype category consist of ultra-efficient, lightweight vehicles which have the potential to reach record breaking distances using the least amount of fuel possible. Through Shell Eco-marathon, the firm aims to inspire and support the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators in their pursuit of sustainable solutions.