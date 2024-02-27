Jordan King Joins Gaza Aid Airdrop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II on Tuesday participated in an airdrop carried out by Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft to deliver food and relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

The move reflects Jordan's continued solidarity with the Palestinian people by providing humanitarian and relief aid to the population of the Palestinian territory, the Jordanian army said in a statement.

Six Jordanian aircraft took off from Amman, including three Jordanian Royal Air Force aircraft and three others from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and France, it said.

It is part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the situation in Gaza, and within the framework of an international effort involving Arab and friendly countries, it added. (end)

amn









MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107907598