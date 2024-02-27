Al-Balqa Applied University, KOICA Review Partnership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Salt, Feb. 27 (Petra) - Al-Balqa Applied University's President, Ahmed Ajlouni, met with representatives from the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Dong-Eui University, Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday to discuss strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in technical education programs.
The meeting, part of a delegation's visit to the university, aimed to review the progress of a project to develop intermediate university degree programs in the Irbid and Karak colleges.
Ajlouni highlighted the effective collaboration between Al-Balqa Applied University and KOICA, appreciating the support from KOICA and Dong-Eui University in sharing South Korea's technical education advancements.
Soyoung Kim, KOICA Jordan Country Director, emphasized the deep, ongoing partnership with Al-Balqa Applied University. The project aims to improve technical education's efficiency, upgrade infrastructure, revise academic programs, and enhance teacher training.
Al-Balqa Applied University has signed an agreement with KOICA to upgrade technical education in seven intermediate degree programs. The project, valued at $10 million, includes a $6 million grant from KOICA and 4 million dollars of self-financing from the university, with completion expected by the end of the year.
