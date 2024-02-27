Saudi Arabia Edible Meat Market Share 2024, Size, Trends, Growth, Key Players, And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Saudi Arabia Edible Meat Market :

Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The Saudi Arabia edible meat market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate

(CAGR) of 1.89%

during 2024-2032

Saudi Arabia Edible Meat Market Overview:

The Saudi Arabia edible meat market is primarily driven by the shifting consumer preferences, cultural traditions, and economic factors. The escalating demand for protein-rich food products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences towards healthier eating habits and the growing popularity of organic, halal, and ethically sourced meat products in Saudi Arabia are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the rising advancements in the method of farming, feed quality, and processing techniques are further stimulating the market growth across the country.

Saudi Arabia Edible Meat Market Trends:

The rising demand for premium and organic meat options, coupled with the increasing emphasis of key players on transparency and traceability in the meat supply chain, are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the elevating consumer inclination towards grass-fed and free-range meat is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, individuals in Saudi Arabia are introducing product variants that offer improved nutritional content and are free from artificial additives or hormones. Moreover, the inflating levels of disposable income are stimulating the usage of premium meat products, thereby propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding expatriate population and the launch of favorable policies by government bodies will continue to drive the Saudi Arabia edible meat market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:



Almarai

Al-Watania Poultry

Halwani Bros Tanmiah Food Company

Saudi Arabia Edible Meat Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Beef

Mutton

Poultry Others

Form Insights:



Fresh / Chilled

Frozen / Canned Processed

Distribution Channel Insights:



Off-Trade



Convenience Stores



Online Channel



Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Others On-Trade

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

