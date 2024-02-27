Polish foreign minister believes Washington losing its credibility

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with CNN's 'Fareed Zakaria GPS,' Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski sounded a dire warning about the potential consequences of Congress failing to approve President Joe Biden's request for additional military funding for Ukraine. While the Senate had previously passed a $95 billion bill that included aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, opposition from House Republicans has stalled the legislation. The Republicans are seeking to tie their demand for stricter border controls to renewed aid for Ukraine.



Sikorski expressed deep concern over Ukraine's current situation, describing the country as being in "defense mode" and facing potential defeat on the battlefield due to a lack of ammunition. He highlighted the critical need for the supplemental funding bill, which includes over USD60 billion in aid for Ukraine, particularly in terms of addressing the significant artillery imbalance on the front lines, such as the eight-to-one disadvantage around Avdeevka.



The Polish Foreign Minister directly addressed House Speaker Mike Johnson, urging him to consider the fate of Ukraine and the suffering of its people. Sikorski emphasized that the credibility of the United States is also on the line, referencing President Biden's commitment during his visit to Kiev last year. During that visit, Biden pledged to do "whatever it takes for however long it takes" to support Ukraine. Sikorski stressed the importance of translating these words into meaningful action, pointing out that failure to pass the funding bill not only jeopardizes Ukraine but also undermines the credibility of the United States.



With House Speaker Johnson refusing to put the bill to a floor vote and suggesting that it could be weeks or even months before it reaches President Biden's desk, Sikorski's message serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency of the situation. The article explores the potential ramifications for both Ukraine and the United States if decisive action is not taken promptly. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the credibility of the United States is at stake, and the international community watches closely to see how Congress responds to the urgent plea for assistance from a nation in dire need.



