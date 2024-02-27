Qatar's Shewaiter Completes Golden Hat-Trick

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Mohammed Shewaiter yesterday accomplished a remarkable feat by securing his third gold medal at the World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024.

Competing in the Men's Platform event for the age group 30-34, Shewaiter emerged victorious with a score of 289.80 points.

His dominant performance at the Hamad Aquatic Center Diving Pool was evident, as he finished with a significant lead of 104.1 points over his closest opponent, Stephen Raine from Great Britain, who earned the silver medal with 185.7 points.

The bronze medal was claimed by Aatu Keranen of Finland, with a score of 179.1 points.

This triumph adds to Shewaiter's previous successes at the championships, where he won gold in both the 3m springboard diving for the 30-34 age category and the 1m Springboard diving event within the 25-34 age group.

The World Aquatics Masters Championships, which sees 2,500 athletes from 85 countries in action in various disciplines such as swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, water polo, and diving, will continue until March 3 at the Hamad Aquatic Centre, Aspire Dome and Old Doha Port.