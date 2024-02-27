Invest Alberta Corporation Offers Investment Support To Greater China Businesses' Expansion Into North America

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - Invest Alberta Corporation (Invest Alberta) introduces its investment attraction program for Hong Kong and Mainland China investors and businesses. With a focus on agriculture & food processing, energy, petrochemicals, and technology innovations such as clean tech, the program provides tailored investment and business support to help business expansion into the North American market through Alberta, Canada.





As a government agency of the Canadian Province of Alberta, Invest Alberta's mandate is to attract high value, high impact investments in Alberta. With a strong entrepreneurial culture and experienced teams strategically positioned worldwide, including Greater China, Invest Alberta breaks down barriers and offers tailored assistance to enable global investors to achieve business goals effectively and efficiently. The agency is also dedicated to showcasing the immense potential of Alberta's diversified workforce, strong infrastructure, and open access to North American and international markets. Since its establishment in 2020, the agency has been instrumental in facilitating overseas businesses' global expansion, securing over CAD 20 billion in investments and generating more than 27,000 jobs.



Alberta has much to offer with its dynamic business landscape coupled with the province's abundant natural resources. As Canada's energy capital, Alberta is also home to the largest petrochemical manufacturing centre in Canada. Alberta's Industrial Heartland counts 40 industrial sites, 7,000 employees, and has attracted over CAD 40 billion in investment. Recognizing the unique needs of Hong Kong and Mainland China companies going global, Invest Alberta and its on-the-ground team in Greater China can ensure comprehensive support throughout the investment and expansion process into Alberta.



Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta Corporation : "For investors, entrepreneurs, and corporations in Greater China who are looking to expand their businesses into North America, Alberta should be a top-of-mind destination given the dynamic opportunity it presents. Whether it's setting up new partnership initiatives, offices or R&D facilities, access to land or factory spaces, Invest Alberta can provide the support to foster new opportunities. Renowned for its vast natural resources and expertise in sustainable development, Alberta provides a robust ecosystem for industries especially in agriculture and food processing, energy, petrochemicals, and technology innovations.



Despite COVID challenges, I have visited the Greater China region four times in two years - a testament of our commitment to fuel the ambitions of growing businesses from this region. I look forward to continuing my regular visits to the Greater China region and working closely with our local team. We hope to showcase our commitment to accelerating the region's businesses, and are now calling for investors and businesses in these sectors to take advantage of what Alberta has to offer."



Gateway to Innovation and Growth in North America



Alberta, known as the most business-friendly province in Canada, has a range of advantages that make it an attractive investment destination for businesses around the world. These include a low corporate income tax rate and the absence of provincial sales tax, payroll tax, and health-care premiums. Such factors contribute to an exceptional business climate, maximizing profitability and drawing investors from around the world.



The province's young talent pool further strengthens its appeal. With the highest average annual population growth rate in Canada, Alberta ensures a constant influx of talent and diversity. It boasts the most post-secondary educated workforce in Canada, equipped with the skills to drive innovation and business growth. Notably, Alberta's largest city, Calgary, has the highest concentration of STEM degree completions of any Canadian city, highlighting the province's commitment to nurturing talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.



In particular, Alberta's position as a global energy leader, supported by a strong talent pool, robust infrastructure, and global connectivity, positions it as an ideal destination for facilitating energy transition and meeting net-zero targets. Notably, Alberta's expertise in renewable energy, coupled with its innovative decarbonization technologies, presents an opportunity to supply low carbon fuels such as hydrogen to international markets. With its leading technical capabilities, Alberta is at the forefront of renewable energy development – in particular wind and solar energy – and is well-equipped to contribute to the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.



Tailored Programs and Incentives for Businesses Entering into Alberta



Invest Alberta has tailored programs for overseas businesses' expansion efforts – from advisory and in-depth market insights that provides valuable intelligence on Alberta's business landscape and cultural nuances for informed decision-making, to facilitating connections with Alberta's highly skilled workforce that ensures access to top talent. Through its extensive network, Invest Alberta fosters strategic industry networking, creating opportunities for collaborations.



Furthermore, Invest Alberta offers a variety of programs and incentives designed to maximize growth potential and enhance competitiveness. The corporation also provides dedicated services throughout the site selection process, leveraging its understanding of Hong Kong and Mainland China investors' requirements to identify ideal locations for their operations in Alberta.



Alberta as Ideal North American Outpost for Greater China Businesses



Since its launch in 2020, Invest Alberta – with teams based in Mainland China and Hong Kong – has been actively supporting businesses' expansion efforts. As they grow and bring their solutions to the global stage, they leverage offices in Alberta to serve as North American headquarters.



Success stories such as Hong Kong's Saltagen Ventures and Chinese processed food manufacturer Siwin Foods exemplify how Alberta's business-friendly environment, rich talent pool, and thriving industries help businesses scale globally.



Saltagen Ventures, with Invest Alberta's facilitation, has invested in two Alberta-based DeepTech companies with high-growth potential, recognizing the rapid growth of bioscience and sustainable technologies globally. The venture capital fund company also identified Alberta as a region with a vibrant research, development, and innovation community.



Siwin Foods has made significant investments in Alberta and expanded rapidly with the support of a CAD 2.8 million government grant. Invest Alberta worked alongside the company and the province to support its scale-up efforts, in which Siwin Foods expects to triple production volume by 2024. The expanded footprint allows Siwin Foods to extend its global reach, creating additional jobs and economic activity in the region.



With Alberta's abundant natural resources, diversified and business-friendly environment, and comparatively low tax rates, Invest Alberta strives to drive innovation and facilitate more global success stories with businesses from the Greater China region.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Invest Alberta Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 27,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit investalberta.





