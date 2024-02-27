Opposition Sign No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Opposition political parties signed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said the no-confidence motion is to be submitted to Parliament accusing the Speaker of unlawfully authorising the Online Safety Bill.

The Bill was found to be inconsistent with the Constitution by the Supreme Court, yet it was passed by Parliament and endorsed by the Speaker.

Alliance members in the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) signed the no-confidence motion.

The support of other opposition parties is to be sought for the no-confidence motion before it is submitted to Parliament for a debate and vote. (Colombo Gazette)