Young Turkish Woman Doctor Elected Associate Member Of Sigma Xi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aybuke Fatma Sapmaz, a young Turkish woman doctor, has been
elected as an associate member of Sigma Xi, a US-based scientific
research society, for her work in the field of nonalcoholic fatty
liver disease, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
The disease, also known as NAFLD, is a liver problem that
affects people who consume little to no alcohol. It involves the
accumulation of excessive fat in the liver and is frequently
observed in individuals who are overweight or obese.
The highest rates of NAFLD have been reported in the Middle East
(32%) and South America (31%).
"I am both very happy and proud to have gained the right to
become a member of Sigma Xi, one of the most prestigious scientific
organizations in the world," Sapmaz, 30, a graduate of the School
of Medicine at Marmara University in Istanbul, told Anadolu.
NAFLD has rapidly become the most common liver disease globally
and is currently estimated to affect 38% of the global
population.
More than 200 Nobel Prize winners have been members of Sigma Xi,
which was founded in 1886 to honor excellence in scientific
investigation.
Sigma Xi has nearly 60,000 members in over 500 chapters in the
US, Canada and other countries, including Switzerland, Thailand,
Lebanon, New Zealand and Australia, according to its website.
