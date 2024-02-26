Tata Capital Integrates 'Khoobsurat Chinta' Campaign With Women's Premier League Season 2

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, February 26, 2024: Tata Capital Limited (TCL), the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, is rolling out the second phase of its brand campaign- 'Khoobsurat Chinta'. 'Khoobsurat Chinta' signifies the company's commitment to address customers' financial concerns (chintayein), while encouraging them to focus on the happier 'worries' of life. This campaign idea has been integrated with WPL Season 2 encouraging players to focus on and enjoy the meaningful and important moments in their lives.



The campaign starts off with a 'tell-all' series of videos featuring the Captains of WPL 2, where they discuss the moments that enabled them to focus on their Khoobsurat Chinta. These conversations will be enriched through candid activities amplified through Tata Capital's social media presence. Viewers can participate in these conversations, standing a chance to win Tata Capital sponsored exclusive fan box tickets for both Bengaluru and Delhi matches. Matches are scheduled from 23rd February to 17th March 2024.



Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer - Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital, said, "Our collaboration with WPL underscores our commitment to empower women across all spheres. Our goal is to celebrate the remarkable journey of women in Indian cricket, encapsulating the essence of determination and accomplishment. Through this campaign, we are weaving the spirit of the 'Khoobsurat Chinta' into every game, celebrating moments that resonate on and off the field."



The campaign will run over a period of 3 to 4 weeks and will be visible across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube.





About Tata Capital Limited: Tata Capital Limited (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited and is carrying on business as a non-banking financial company. It is a holistic financial services provider that caters to the diverse needs of retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its range of offerings include Consumer Finance, Advisory Services, Commercial Finance, Infrastructure Finance, Microfinance, Project Finance, debt syndication, Investment Banking, Private Equity Advisory and Credit Cards.

