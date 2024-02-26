Georgia Hosts Chess Championship In Honor Of Khojaly Genocide Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Georgian city of Marneuli has hosted a chess championship
dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
Organised by the Integration Centre of Georgian Azerbaijanis,
the championship was attended by 48 chess fans who were divided
into two age groups: 6-9 years old and 10-15 years old, Azernews reports.
First, the Executive Director of the Integration Centre of
Georgian Azerbaijanis, Murad Muradov, gave detailed information
about the Khojaly tragedy.
He said that despite the passing of 32 years since this bloody
tragedy, Azerbaijan has never forgotten and will never forget the
memory of the victims of the genocide. The Khojaly genocide is
written in Azerbaijan's history not only as a bloody tragedy but
also as a heroic struggle.
It was pointed out that the memory of the victims of the tragedy
is commemorated not only in Azerbaijan but in all countries where
Azerbaijanis live. Commemorative events dedicated to the memory of
the victims of the genocide and various sports competitions are
also organised.
During the tournament, pupils of the Integration Centre of
Georgian Azerbaijanis, "Tea House," operating in Marneuli
municipality, and an educational centre in Kurtlar village fought
for first place in the competition.
Pupils of the "Tea House," including Amar Nasibov, won first
place, Rafael Bayramov placed second, and Mate Kiparoidze ranked
third among chess players in the 6-10 age group.
In the 10-15 age group, Ali Aliyev (Tea House) took first place,
Hesynali Allahverdiyev ranked second, and Renat Asgarov
(Integration Centre of Georgian Azerbaijanis) took third place.
Diplomas and valuable gifts were presented to the winners.
