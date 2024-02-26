Brazil's former leader Jair Bolsonaro denies coup allegations at São Paulo rally

(MENAFN) Former Brazilian Leader Jair Bolsonaro rallied a significant gathering of his supporters in São Paulo on Sunday, staunchly refuting accusations of involvement in a coup plot aimed at prolonging his tenure in power.



Thousands of Bolsonaro's adherents, adorned in Brazil's national colors of green and gold, flooded Paulista Avenue, a prominent street in the largest city in the country, to demonstrate solidarity with the former leader amidst a backdrop of escalating legal pressures.



The far-right populist had utilized social media platform X to issue a call for the protest rally last week, framing it as a "defense of the democratic rule of law."



In early February, Bolsonaro's lawyer confirmed that the former Brazilian president is under investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police for an alleged attempted coup plot aimed at prolonging his stay in power after he lost the 2022 presidential election. Reports from a Brazilian news agency indicated that Bolsonaro, during the rally on Sunday, maintained his stance of being persecuted, although he did not directly mention the institutions responsible for conducting the investigation.



Furthermore, in a significant development last year, Bolsonaro was disqualified from running for political office until 2030 by Brazil's highest electoral court. This ruling stemmed from accusations of abusing his authority and misusing public media during the 2022 election campaign.

