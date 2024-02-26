Director-Storyteller Sudhanshu Rai Releases Book Of Short Stories On Family Life

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Director-storyteller-YouTuber Sudhanshu Rai released a book on family life titled 'Mom Says You Need To Be Strong!' authored by Aditi Gupta (Notion Press).

'Mom Says You Need To Be Strong!' is a collection of short stories depicting family life: struggles, losses, dreams, hopes, and love.

Each story in the book is essayed by a female protagonist and these focus on different issues that are faced by women, who often emerge stronger from every situation, as that is the only way forward.

Rai, who's best known for his web series 'Detective Boomrah', said that the emotions expressed through the characters in the stories are raw, real and relatable.

"Just the very idea of conveying them through diary entries is impressive," Rai said. "In fact, I feel men should read this book as much as women, as it would make us aware of depth of emotions in every woman."

The book is a compilation of 15 short stories that showcase different aspects of a woman's life. These are in the form of diaries, except for one, which is a journal of a grandmother, being read by the grandson.

The chapters move around themes as varied as harassment of women, infidelity, being a single mother, hitting puberty, postpartum depression, dealing with abusive relationships, young love, handling a 'creep' in your office, learning to wear the daughter-in-law's hat, a victim of child marriage, the struggles of breastfeeding, dealing with loss and how important it is to hold your family together.

The author said the idea first came to her two years ago and it was actually her husband who encouraged her to go ahead with it.

"I poured my heart out in the drafts, worked through them diligently and I am glad that I have been able to express my thoughts for readers," Gupta said.

She said that the book is a blend of fiction and reality as the characters are fictional but the incidents narrated in the stories are very much real, and will surely touch the hearts of the readers.

This 250-page book is available in both paperback and digital editions across all online shopping websites.