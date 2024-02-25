Crown Prince Award For Best Government Service Application Announces Winners

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

The winners of the third edition of the Crown Prince Award for Best Government Service Application were announced on Saturday.

In collaboration with the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), the award that falls within the strategic partnership between Jordan and the UAE to modernise and improve government services, aims to empower Jordanian university students to develop innovative smartphone and mobile application solutions that facilitate streamlined government services.

The third edition attracted 400 students from 28 universities, of which 10 applications were selected, covering nine sectors including finance, services, healthcare, government communications, digital economy, tourism, education, agriculture and food security, and transportation.

Evaluation criteria focused on feasibility of implementation at 35 per cent of the ranking, creativity at 25 per cent, efficiency and effectiveness at 20 per cent, and usability at 20per cent.

During the ceremony, attended by Salim Al Shaami, CEO of government services development at the UAE prime minister's office, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh, who also heads the steering committee of the award, commended the Jordanian-UAE strategic partnerships and highlighted their role in supporting development initaitives.



Hanandeh also praised the efforts of the participants, noting that winning applications will be integrated into government institutions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The first prize of JD50,000 was awarded to the“Siyahology” application developed by students at Al Hussein Technical University. The application uses augmented reality technology to promote tourism.

In second place, receiving JD30,000, was the“Masar” application. Developed by students at the University of Applied Sciences, the app aims to guide university students within their academic communities.

The application“Ziraati”, which received JD20,000 and ranked at the third place, was developed by students at Princess Sumaya University.

Bridging the gap between farmers and technology, the app provide farmers with essential data and tools to protect their crops and.