Geetanjali Mishra Calculates Her Numerology Numbers Every Morning

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra has shared that numerology is an integral part of her life, which adds a unique aspect to her daily decisions.

The actress, who is currently playing the role of Rajesh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', said she believes in the influence of vibrations and energies associated with specific numbers on various life aspects.

"I turn to astrology for guidance in major decisions, considering planetary positions and lunar phases. Numerology is also integral, adding a unique aspect to my daily decisions. I believe in the influence of vibrations and energies associated with specific numbers on various life aspects," said Geetanjali.

The actress shared: "I calculate my numerology numbers each morning, reflecting on their meanings and how they might shape my day."

The 37-year-old actress known for her work in 'Naagin 3', 'Balika Vadhu' further shared: "These insights prove valuable in crucial decisions, aligning my choices with the energies of specific numbers."

"Recently, during a significant career decision, the date matched my life path number in numerology, boosting my confidence and guiding me positively. It's intriguing how even small things like numbers can influence our choices," added Geetanjali.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.