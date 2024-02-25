China LED Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “China LED Market Report by Product Type (Panel Lights, Down Lights, Street Lights, Tube Lights, Bulbs, and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Institutional, Industrial), Installation Type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), and Region 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the China LED market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How Big is the China LED Market?
The China LED market size reached US$ 29.9
Billion in
2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 136.2
Billion by
2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.34% during
2024-2032.
China LED Market Growth and Trends:
The China LED market is experiencing significant growth, primarily propelled by the country's robust industrial expansion and government initiatives promoting energy-efficient lighting solutions. Moreover, the escalating adoption of LED technology across various sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial domains, owing to its energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and lower carbon footprint compared to traditional lighting options, is further contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the government authorities of China are taking initiatives for urban and rural illumination projects, which is augmenting the demand for LED products.
Apart from this, the ongoing technological advancements and innovations in LED products are further propelling the growth of the China LED market. Additionally, the development of smart and connected LED lighting systems integrated with IoT technologies is positively influencing market growth. In line with this, various key market players are introducing energy-efficient and intelligent lighting solutions, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing application of LED technology in horticulture, automotive lighting, and street lighting, coupled with government support for sustainable and green technology projects, is further stimulating market growth. Moreover, various other factors, such as the growing focus on developing smart homes and cities and the rising export of Chinese-made LED products to international markets, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
Key Market Report Segmentation:
The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:
Breakup by Product Type:
Panel Lights Down Lights Street Lights Tube Lights Bulbs Others
Breakup by Application:
Commercial Residential Institutional Industrial
Breakup by Installation Type:
New Installation Retrofit Installation
Breakup by Region:
Guangdong Jiangsu Shandong Zhejiang Henan Others
Other Key Points Covered in the Report:
COVID-19 Impact Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations
